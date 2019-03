Down 24-18 with 4:19 left in the first half, Kentucky finished the half on a 10-2 run to take a 28-26 lead over Wofford at halftime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Reid Travis leads Kentucky with six points and the Wildcats finished the half 0-6 from three. Wofford has five threes.

Wofford's leading scorer Fletcher Magee was held to two points in the first half.