Kentucky legends sign limited edition NBA2LOU bourbon bottles

Kentucky's three all-time leading scorers signed limited edition NBA2Louisville Yellowstone Barrel Selection bourbon bottles Saturday afternoon at the Hamburg Liquor Barn.

Only 100 bottles were available priced at $169.99 with all proceeds going to support bringing an NBA team to Kentucky.

Dan Issel, Jack "Goose" Givens and Kenny "Sky" Walker signed bottles for three hours and Issel had this to say about bringing the NBA to the Bluegrass State.

"What's important is we have to have the whole state involved," said Issel. "That is why we are doing the signing today in Lexington. I have been to Bowling Green, Owensboro. We need a grassroots movement to show the NBA we can really support a team here in Kentucky."