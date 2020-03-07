Kentucky Women's Basketball loses to Miss. State 77-59

Kentucky's SEC Tournament run ended in the semifinals of the Women's SEC Basketball Tournament on Saturday night. The Wildcats came up short 77-59 against Mississippi State.

Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 26 points in the loss. Kentucky led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but the Lady Bulldogs were the better team in the second half.

Mississippi State's Rickea Jackson scored a game-high 29 points in the win.

Kentucky will learn its postseason path on March 16th.