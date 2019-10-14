Kentucky needs to get creative vs. stout Georgia defense

Unlike the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia has a defense that will give Kentucky headaches. They have one of the top units in the country and will force Eddie Gran to dig deep into that playbook on Saturday night.

"We are certainly going to have to have more balance this week," said head coach Mark Stoops. "Look at Georgia defensively and they give up a few amount of explosive plays and very few explosive runs."

Unlike Kentucky, Georgia will enter this game coming off a loss. The 'Dogs were stunned by South Carolina in double overtime and will play a little ticked off between the hedges

"It's going to be a difficult time going in there this week, so we have to elevate our game because I am quite sure Georgia will bounce back in a big way."

Saturday's game against Georgia is set for 6:00 on ESPN.