Kentucky picks up pair of 2020 commits in Jones, Watkins

Saturday began with the commitment of 2020 offensive lineman Joshua Jones.

The three-star recruit from Alabama is 6-5, 304 pounds and is choosing Kentucky over LSU, Arkansas, Florida State, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Jones joins fellow offensive linemen Justin Rogers and John Young in the 2020 class.

As Saturday rolled along, the Wildcats picked up a second commitment from wide receiver Jordan Watkins. The three-star recruit attends Butler Traditional in Louisville and is slated at 6-0, 180 pounds.

“Thank you for all the coaches that took the time to build a relationship with me and gave me the opportunity to play for their program during this process. With that being said I am blessed to announce that I am 110% committed to the University of Kentucky. BBN here I come!”