Kentucky players react to Wilson's season-ending injury

Saturday night in Kentucky's 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan, starting quarterback Terry Wilson suffered a season-ending injury.

Photo: Regina Rickert

Sunday, head coach Mark Stoops confirmed that Wilson tore a tendon in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

After the game, the Wildcats reacted to the news.

"We are praying for Terry and we love Terry but we will have to rally around him and use that as fuel to help us get better," said wide receiver Ahmad Wagner. "We have been working all season and we will continue to work hard in his absence."

"I came here to fill a backup position and this is what I signed up for and got recruited for," said quarterback Sawyer Smith.

"Didn't want it to happen," said Smith. "I came here knowing I was here to be backup. I would be fine two years from now talking to you guys graduating walking across with a masters in my hand. I would have been fine, but if it happens it happens."

Kentucky hosts No. 9 Florida Saturday night at 7:00.