Kentucky pounds out 14 hits in 12-5 win over Austin Peay

Kentucky erupted for six runs in the third inning and hammered out 14 hits Saturday in a 12-5 win over Austin Peay to improve to 2-0.

T.J. Collett led the Wildcat offense with 3 RBI, including a 2-run homer. Ryan Shinn finished with three hits and six different Wildcats recorded an RBI in the win.

On the mound, sophomore Jimmy Ramsey pitched five innings, allowing just two runs on three hits. He also struck out eight batters in his season debut.

Sunday's series finale in Clarksville is set for a 2pm ET first pitch.