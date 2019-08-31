Kentucky rolls past Toledo 38-24 in the season opener

Kentucky did not take its first lead until the second half, but the Wildcats outscored Toledo 24-10 in the final two quarters to beat the Rockets in Saturday's season opener 38-24.

Terry Wilson finished 19-26 for 246 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcats rushed for 177 yards, led by Kavosiey Smoke with 78 yards.

Toledo opened the scoring with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from former Wildcat Bryant Koback, but the Wildcats quickly answered to tie the game at seven. Chris Rodriguez fumbled on the goal line, but Justin Rigg scooped it up for his first career touchdown.

Rockets QB Mitchell Guadagni put Toledo back in front 14-7 with a 21-yard rushing touchdown before A.J. Rose tied the game up at 14 with a 11-yard touchdown.

Kentucky and Toledo hit the locker rooms tied at fourteen.

In the third quarter, Chance Poore gave Kentucky its first lead with a 46-yard field goal and extended that lead with a passing touchdown. Terry Wilson connected to Bryce Oliver for the 32-yard strike. It was the first catch and touchdown for the redshirt freshman.

Kavosiey Smoke and Josh Ali both scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the 38-24 win.

Kentucky returns to action September 7 at home against Eastern Michigan.