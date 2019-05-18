Kentucky rolls past Virginia Tech, advances to Lexington Regional final

Grace Baalman pitched a complete-game gem in the circle and No. 14 Kentucky beat Virginia Tech 8-1 Saturday to advance to Sunday's Lexington Regional final.

Baalman did not walk a single batter and allowed just one hit on eight runs.

Kentucky finished with eight hits off ACC Pitcher of the Year Carrie Eberle. Kayla Kowalik went 3-4 including a RBI single. Jenny Schaper belted a two-run single in the fourth to make it a 3-0 game.

The Wildcats also scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Kentucky advances into the Lexington Regional final on Sunday, where the Wildcats will meet the winner of Saturday night's elimination game between Virginia Tech and Illinois.

