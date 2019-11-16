Kentucky runs over Vandy 38-14 to pick up fifth win

Kentucky running back Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (24) dives into the end zone for a touchdown on a 22-yard run against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Updated: Sat 6:54 PM, Nov 16, 2019

NASHVILLE (WKYT) -- Kentucky ran for 401 yards and hammered Vanderbilt 38-14 on the road Saturday afternoon to improve to 5-5 this season.

Lynn Bowden Jr. threw for 104 yards and a touchdown and ran for 110 yards and a touchdown to pace the Wildcat offense. Chris Rodriguez led the Wildcats on the ground with 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Kavosiey Smoke also had 95 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win.

Down 14-3 after the first quarter, Kentucky rattled off 35 unanswered points.

The Wildcats (5-5) host UT Martin on November 23 at 3:30.

 
