Kentucky rushes for 302 yards in 17-13 loss to Tennessee

Kentucky ran 71 plays to Tennessee's 46, held the ball for over 41 minutes and despite rushing for over 300 yards, the Wildcats fell just short to the Volunteers 17-13.

Photo: Regina Rickert

Kentucky has now rushed for over 300 yards in a losing effort twice in four years against Tennessee. All 13 points for the Wildcats came in the first quarter and that offense just didn't do enough to beat their rivals to the south.

"We're not built right now, I mean, you know, to get in a great two-minute situation and throw the ball all over the yard," said head coach Mark Stoops. "So you saw the Missouri game, right? Yeah, so just had to pick our spots and try the best we can. We're not built, we're not overly explosive right now, we're pretty one-dimensional, I think everybody knows that and we're trying the best we can."

"Tennessee is a good team and we played our hearts out," said Lynn Bowden Jr. "Little mistakes cost us the game and we will stay together as a team and get back."

Kentucky visits Vanderbilt on November 16 at 3:30.

