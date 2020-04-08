Kentucky softball finishes No. 10 in final USA Softball/ESPN Top-25 Poll

The Kentucky Softball team finished No. 10 in the USA Softball / ESPN.com top-25 final poll that was released on Tuesday afternoon by USA Softball. The top-10 finish is the highest for the Wildcats since the 2014 season when UK advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

Kentucky finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 20-4 record and was 2-1 in Southeastern Conference play.

The Wildcats finishes as one of four teams inside the top-10 of the polls, the most of any conference in the country as the SEC continues its hold at the top of the sport. In total, 10 SEC teams were ranked in the final top-25 polls.

UCLA finished the year as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, being awarded all 20 first-place votes. The Bruins only suffered only one loss on the year.

With Kentucky finishing No. 10 in the final poll, UK has now finished inside the top-25 in nine of Rachel Lawson’s 13 years in charge of the Wildcats.

