The Kentucky softball team is ranked inside the top 15 of both major polls to begin the 2019 season, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky is slotted as the No. 13 team in the country in the NFCA/USA Today Coaches’ Top 25, and ranked 15th in the USA Softball/ESPN.com Top 25. The Wildcats finished the 2018 season ranked No. 15 in both polls at the end of the season.