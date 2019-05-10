Kentucky softball's run ends in semifinals, awaits NCAA selection

A six-run Alabama second inning was the difference in the second of two Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinal games on Friday night as the (4) Kentucky Wildcats dropped a 6-3 decision to (1) Alabama.

With Alabama’s win, the Crimson Tide advance to the championship game on Saturday night and will take on the sixth-seeded Florida Gators for the tournament title.

Kentucky matched Alabama in the game with seven hits and there were no errors in the game. Catcher Jenny Schaper, Mallory Peyton and Lauren Johnson all had RBI hits in the game, driving in the three Kentucky runs.

UK will now await its postseason fait for the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are expected to be one of 30 at-large bids, in the field of 64 announced on Sunday night. The selection show will be at 9 p.m. ET live on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins, Amanda Scarbrough and Michele Smith anchoring the coverage.

