Kentucky splits Sunday doubleheader with No. 6 Arkansas

Zack Thompson dazzled with eleven strikeouts and Kentucky knocked off No. 6 Arkansas for its fourth win over a Top 10 team this season to split Sunday's doubleheader.

In Game One, Elliott Curtis scored the first run of the game, but Arkansas scored nine unanswered runs to clinch the series 9-1 in seven innings.

In Game Two, Kentucky opened the scoring with back-to-back homers from Coltyn Kessler and Ryan Shinn. In the fourth, Curtis homered to make it a 3-1 game and T.J. Collett drove in Shinn to make it a 4-1 game.

On the mound, Zack Thompson was brilliant. He added eleven more strikeouts, eclipsing 250 for his career. He now sits two strikeouts behind Alex Meyer for fifth on UK's all-time list.

In the seventh, Carson Coleman induced a double-play to seal the 4-3 win over the Razorbacks. Kentucky (23-24, 6-18) hosts Indiana on May 7 for a 7 p.m. first pitch.