Alli Stumler finished with 16 kills and No. 16 Kentucky swept No. 19 Missouri Sunday afternoon to extend its conference winning streak to 27 matches.

Kentucky won the first set 29-27, the second set 25-23 and used a 6-0 run in the final set to close it out 25-21.

After returning from a leg injury suffered against Mississippi State, Leah Edmond returned and recorded nine kills and three digs.

The Wildcats (9-4, 2-0) return to Lexington to host South Carolina Friday night.