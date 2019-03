No. 2 seed Kentucky will face the No. 5 seed Auburn Sunday at 2:20 on WKYT with a trip to the Final Four in Minneapolis on the line.

After the Wildcats face the Tigers, Duke and Michigan State will play at 5:05 in Washington D.C. on WKYT.

Kentucky is back to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in ten seasons under John Calipari. This is Auburn's first trip to the Elite Eight since 1986.