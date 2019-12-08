Kentucky to play Indiana in Gator Bowl on January 2

After a 7-5 season, Kentucky will play Big Ten foe Indiana in the Gator Bowl on January 2 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brett McMurphy from Stadium has the initial report.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 and you can watch the game on ESPN.

Indiana finished the regular season with an 8-4 record. At the time of their four losses, all four teams were ranked in the AP Top 25. Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan all beat the Hoosiers.

Kentucky and Indiana have met 36 times. Kentucky is 17-18-1 against the Hoosiers. They first met in 1893 and last met in 2005. Kentucky lost that game 38-14, but had won nine of the previous eleven meetings dating back to 1995.