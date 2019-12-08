Kentucky to play Virginia Tech in Belk Bowl on December 31

After a 7-5 season, Kentucky will play ACC foe Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on December 31.

The game will take place at 12:00 from Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN.

“We’re honored to be invited to the Belk Bowl to play an outstanding opponent in Virginia Tech,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “Our team fought through a lot of adversity this season and I’m proud of our players for earning another bowl bid. It will be exciting to make our first trip to Charlotte and we look forward to seeing the Big Blue Nation join us there.”

“It’s an honor for us to play in this game for the first time and we thank Danny Morrison and the entire Belk Bowl team for selecting UK,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “Our fourth straight bowl berth is a credit to the dedication of our coaches and players and the support of our fans. We ask the Big Blue Nation to join us in Charlotte and show why we have such a reputation for painting our bowl destinations Kentucky Blue.”

Virginia Tech finished this season with an 8-4 record with losses to Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame and Virginia.

The Wildcats and Hokies last played on Halloween night in 1987 at Commonwealth Stadium. Kentucky won that game 14-7.

They have played 19 times with Kentucky holding the series advantage 11-6-2. They first met in 1926.