Kentucky tops Kentucky State 83-51 in final exhibition game

Immanuel Quickley scored 17 points, Kahlil Whitney added 15 points and Kentucky beat Kentucky State 83-51 in Friday's final exhibition game.

Nate Sestina was the final Wildcat in double figures with 13 points.

Kentucky shot 49.3 percent from the floor (34-69) and 27.3 percent from deep. The Wildcats out-rebounded Kentucky State 43-33 and turned it over 13 times.

Shaq Athie and Grant Goode led the Thorobreds with 10 points each.

Kentucky opens the 2019 regular season on November 5 in New York City against No. 1 Michigan State.