Kentucky track & field impresses at lone home meet

Kentucky track and field claimed 17 event victories on a rainy Saturday at the Kentucky Open, UK’s only outdoor home meet of 2019.

Courtesy: UK Athletics

Daniel Roberts won the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.82 (+0.3), and Tai Brown was runner-up in a PB 13.89 (+0.3), which broke Nick Anderson’s Kentucky freshman record and moved him to No. 5 on the UK all-time list. Caleb Wilt was third.

All-America triple jumper Marie-Josée Ebwea-Bile Excel reached a wind-legal outdoor long jump personal best 20’4.5”/6.21m (+0.7), to win the event and improve her No. 9 mark on the UK all-time list. Freshman Zhane Smith reached a mark at 20’1”/6.12m (+0.0) to be runner-up and Tatiana Aholou was third with an outdoor season best 19’8”/5.99m.

Ellen Ekholm and Carly Hinkle went 1-2 in the women’s high jump clearing respective heights of 5’8.75”/1.75m and 5’7”/1.70m.

Rahman Minor won the men’s high jump clearing 6’9.75”/2.08m.

UK’s women’s 4x100m relay of Celera Barnes, Abby Steiner, Faith Ross and Kianna Gray won in 44.77.

Abby Steiner (11.61), Celera Barnes (11.67) and Janie O’Connor (11.90) swept the podium in the women’s 100m.

Nicole Fautsch maintained her run of PBs to win the women’s shot put with a mark of 53’3.5”/16.24m. Molly Leppelmeier placed fourth.

UK alumna Micaela Hazlewood won the women’s discus with a mark at 180’7”/55.04m. Fautsch tossed a 3.5-inch PB 176’4”/53.76m to move to No. 7 on the UK all-time list. She placed second overall and was top collegian. Leppelmeier placed fourth.

Charles Lenford Jr. 189’0”/57.60m won the men’s discus with a mark of 189’0”/57.60m. Lenford Jr. moved to No. 6 on the UK all-time hammer throw list with a fourth-place mark of 194’5”/59.27m – a 2.5-inch PB.

Noah Castle (62’2.25”/18.95m) and Josh Sobota (59’7.5”/18.17m) went 1-2 in the men’s shot put.

Chloe Abbott won the women’s 400m in 52.72 and Dwight St. Hillaire won the men’s 400m in 47.52.

Ben Young won the men’s 800m in 1:50.52.

Kentucky Class of 2018 alumnus Ethan Shalaway won the men’s javelin with a mark of 224’3”/68.36m. Senior All-American Elijah Marta was top collegian and second overall tossing a mark of 203’0”/61.88m.

UKTF Class of 2018 alumnus Mohammed Abubakar won the men’s long jump leaping to a mark of 24’2.5”/7.38m (+0.3).

Brennan Fields and Matthew Thomas went 1-2 in the men’s 3k steeplechase with respective times of 9:00.89 and 9:01.45.Matt Peare won the men’s pole vault clearing 16’8.75”/5.10m. Joseph Jardine and Lincoln Young cleared PBs with Jardine’s 16’2.75”/4.95m for third place moving him to No. 8 on the UK outdoor all-time list and Young’s 15’9”/4.80m ranking just outside the UK outdoor all-time top-10.

Will Walker won the men’s 400m hurdles in 53.81.

Wildcat class of 2018 alumna Jacklyn Howell won the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.59 (+0.1). Masai Russell was second overall – and top collegian – in 13.62.

Russell and Faith Ross went 1-2 in the women’s 400m hurdles with respective times of 61.08 and 61.09.

UK’s women’s 4x400m relay of Janie O’Connor, Kianna Gray, Devine Parker and Kamilah Williams won to finish the meet for UK.

Prior to the 4x400m relay UK honored its senior class.

2019 Kentucky Open – UK results

Saturday April 20th

Women

Hammer

Final

3. Molly Leppelmeier: 183'2"/55.82m

Men

Hammer

Final

4. Charles Lenford Jr.: 194’5”/ 59.27m | 2.5” PB improves No. 6 mark in UK history

Men

Javelin

Final

1. Ethan Shalaway: 224’3”/68.36m

2. Elijah Marta: 203’0”/61.88m

Women

Long Jump

Final

1. Marie-Josee Ebwea-Bile Excel: 20’4.5”/6.21m (+0.7) | Outdoor PB, No. 9 on UK outdoor all-time list

2. Zhane Smith: 20’1”/6.12m (+0.0)

3. Tatiana Aholou: 19’8”/5.99m (+0.4) | Outdoor season best

Men

Long Jump

Final

1. Mohammad Abubakar (UK Class of 2018): 24’2.5”/7.38m (+0.3)

Women

Pole Vault

Final

10. Riley Caudill: 12’1.5”/3.70m

12. Jaci Bickett: 11’7.75”/3.55m

12. Nicole Bagby: 11’7.75”/3.55m

Women

High Jump

Final

1. Ellen Ekholm: 5’8.75”/1.75m

2. Carly Hinkle: 5’7”/1.70m

Women

4 x 100 Meter Relay

Final

1. UK (Barnes, Steiner, Ross, Gray): 44.77

Women

100 Meter Hurdles

Final

1. Jacklyn Howell (UK Class of 2018): 13.59 (+0.1)

2. Masai Russell: 13.62 (+0.1)

15. Faith Ross: 16.52 (+0.1)

Men

Shot Put

Final

1. Noah Castle: 62’2.25”/18.95m

2. Josh Sobota: 59’7.5”/18.17m

Women

Discus

Final

1. Micaela Hazlewood (UK Class of 2019): 180’7”/55.04m

2. Nicole Fautsch: 176’4”/53.76m | 3’5” PB, No. 7 on UK all-time list

4. Molly Leppelmeier: 156’11”/47.83m

Men

110 Meter Hurdles

Final

1. Daniel Roberts: 13.82 (+0.3)

2. Tai Brown: 13.89 (+0.3) | PB, UK Freshman Record, No. 5 on UK all-time list

3. Caleb Wilt: 14.16 (+0.3)

Women

100 Meter

Final

1. Abby Steiner: 11.61 (+0.1)

2. Celera Barnes: 11.67 (+0.1)

3. Janie O’Connor: 11.90 (+0.1)

6. Tatiana Aholou: 12.19 (+0.1)

8. Kianna Gray: 12.23 (+0.1)

Women

400 Meter

Final

1. Chloe Abbott: 52.72

6. Kamilah Williams: 59.01

17. Devine Parker: 1:00.90

Men

400 Meter

Final

1. Dwight St. Hillaire: 47.52

2. Nathaniel Bann: 47.92

3. Cameron Council: 48.43

Men

800 Meter

Final

1. Ben Young: 1:50.52

3. Ian Jones (UK Class of 2018): 1:51.92

14. Zach Wachs: 1:58.86

Men

Triple Jump

Final

2. Robbie Springfield: 47’3.5”/4.41mw (+3.7)

Women

Shot Put

Final

1. Nicole Fautsch: 53’3.5”/16.24m | 1.75” PB

4. Molly Leppelmeier: 50’4.5”/15.35m

Men

Pole Vault

Final

1. Matt Peare: 16’8.75”/5.10m

3. Joseph Jardine: 16’2.75”/4.95m | PB, No. 8 on UK outdoor all-time list

5. Lincoln Young: 15’9”/4.80m | PB

Men

Discus

Final

1. Charles Lenford Jr.: 189’0”/57.60m

4. Josh Sobota: 158’1”/48.19m

Women

400 Meter Hurdles

Final

1. Masai Russell: 61.08

2. Faith Ross: 61.09

Men

400 Meter Hurdles

Final

1. William Walker: 53.81

Women

3000 Meter Steeplechase

Final

3. Rachel Boice: 10:48.63

4. Mallory Liggett: 10:51.74

Men

High Jump

Final

1. Rahman Minor: 6’9.75”/2.08m

Men

3000 Meter Steeplechase

Final

1. Brennan Fields: 9:00.89

2. Matthew Thomas: 9:01.45

8. Dylan Allen: 9:35.60

Women

1500 Meter

Final

5. Emily Akin: 4:41.88

7. Brooke Nohilly: 4:45.50

8. Kaitlyn Lacy: 4:45.57

12. Caitlin Shepard: 4:46.92

16. Kelli Walsh: 4:49.69

17. Sophie Carrier: 4:50.13

20. Lainey McKinley: 4:54.64

24. Sarah Michels: 4:57.62

34. Isabella Galvez: 5:11.10

Men

1500 Meter

Final

5. Kendall Muhammad: 3:52.80

7. Trevor Warren: 3:56.59

8. Gabe Szalay: 3:56.59

20. Tom Moulai: 4:06.18

21. Cole Dowdy: 4:06.30

26. Raine Wireman (UK Class of 2017): 4:09.30

28. Tanner Dowdy: 4:09.76

Women

4 x 400 Meter Relay

Final

1. UK (O’Connor, Gray, Parker, Williams): 4:01.06