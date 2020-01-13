Kentucky vaults four spots to No. 10 in AP Top 25

Photo: Regina Rickert
Updated: Mon 7:20 PM, Jan 13, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week.

Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories, while Duke dropped to third and unbeaten Auburn rose to fourth.

Butler rounded out the first five, followed by the Jayhawks and another unbeaten in San Diego State. Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-0 SEC) visit South Carolina Wednesday night. Tip-off from Columbia is set for 6:30 on the SEC Network.

1) Gonzaga
2) Baylor
3) Duke
4) Auburn
5) Butler
6) Kansas
7) San Diego State
8) Oregon
9) Florida State
10) Kentucky
11) Louisville
12) West Virginia
13) Dayton
14) Villanova
15) Michigan State
16) Wichita State
17) Maryland
18) Seton Hall
19) Michigan
20) Colorado
21) Ohio State
22) Memphis
23) Texas Tech
24) Illinois
25) Creighton

 
