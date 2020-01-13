Kentucky vaults four spots to No. 10 in AP Top 25

Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week.

Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories, while Duke dropped to third and unbeaten Auburn rose to fourth.

Butler rounded out the first five, followed by the Jayhawks and another unbeaten in San Diego State. Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-0 SEC) visit South Carolina Wednesday night. Tip-off from Columbia is set for 6:30 on the SEC Network.

1) Gonzaga

2) Baylor

3) Duke

4) Auburn

5) Butler

6) Kansas

7) San Diego State

8) Oregon

9) Florida State

10) Kentucky

11) Louisville

12) West Virginia

13) Dayton

14) Villanova

15) Michigan State

16) Wichita State

17) Maryland

18) Seton Hall

19) Michigan

20) Colorado

21) Ohio State

22) Memphis

23) Texas Tech

24) Illinois

25) Creighton