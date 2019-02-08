Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Wildcats a slight road favorite in rematch

Kentucky will be going to Starkville as a slight favorite as the Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites in the rematch between the two likely NCAA Tournament teams face off on WKYT at 1 p.m.

Kentucky (19-3, 8-1) won the first meeting at Rupp Arena 76-55. The 55-point effort was the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game of the season, and it was the first of a string of five games where Kentucky held its opposition to under 65 points. Mississippi State shot only 31 percent from the field and 15 percent from the three-point line.

Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) is looking to get back on the winning track after losing three of its last five games. The Bulldogs have faced tough competition during that stretch, as all five teams in that stretch are currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

WKYT will have coverage beginning at noon with Wildcat Warmup live from Starkville.