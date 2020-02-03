Kentucky will have its hands full Tuesday with Reggie Perry

For the second straight game, Kentucky will be going up against a dominant frontcourt and for Mississippi State, everything runs through potential SEC Player of the Year Reggie Perry.

Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry (1) pulls down a rebound against New Mexico State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Monday afternoon, Perry was named the SEC Player of the Week for the second time this season. He racked up 25.5 points and 10 rebounds per game in wins over Florida and Tennessee and Kentucky's bigs will have to rise to the challenge defensively Tuesday night.

"The kid is an NBA player," said Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne. "There will be a bunch of scouts coming to see him. There is a challenge there. EJ is capable, Nick is capable, how about Keion Brooks. May have to guard him at times when we play you at the 4. Don't care if he is 100 pounds bigger. You got to fight."

"As the competitor that I am, you don't want to go out there and get pushed around or get punked," said freshman Keion Brooks. "We have to take on the individual challenge of limiting him and making it hard on him and on the other end go at him get him in foul trouble and try to limit what he can do on the floor."

Tuesday night's game against the Bulldogs is set for 9:00 on ESPN.