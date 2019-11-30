Kentucky wins third straight SEC volleyball championship

With Saturday's sweep of Ole Miss (25-21, 25-20, 25-13), Kentucky volleyball has clinched its third straight SEC championship and seventh in school history.

Leah Edmond paced the Kentucky attack with 13 kills and ten digs. Alli Stumler finished with 11 kills in the match.

The four Kentucky seniors, Caitlyn Cooper, Leah Edmond, Leah Meyer and Kylie Schmaltz were honored for their achievements pre-match as Saturday also marked Senior Day and the final regular-season game for the Wildcats this season.

The 2019 NCAA Volleyball Selection Show will be on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET with ESPNU broadcasting the unveiling of the brackets. Kentucky will be hosting a watch party inside of Memorial Coliseum with the doors opening at 8 p.m. ET. Admission is free and fans will be able to watch the brackets unveiled with the team.