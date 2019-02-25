Kentucky women jump five spots to No. 11 in AP Top 25

Following Sunday's Senior Day victory over LSU, the Kentucky women jump five spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats (23-5, 10-4) have won six straight games and will host No. 19 Texas A&M in Thursday night's home finale. Kentucky will then visit Georgia on Sunday before next week's SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

Baylor garnered all 28 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Top 25. The Lady Bears clinched their ninth consecutive Big 12 championship this past week. They host No. 18 Texas on Monday night.

UConn, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State round out the first five teams in the AP Top 25. Stanford, Maryland and N.C. State are the other three teams in the first 10.