Kentucky women's basketball adds pair of transfers

Kentucky women's basketball announced the addition of a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Both players are transferring from other SEC schools.

Robyn Benton, who was an All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team performer at Auburn before averaging double-digit points per game as a sophomore, has elected to transfer and signed with the Kentucky women’s basketball program. Benton will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

The Wildcats will return a large portion of their production for 2020-21 even with the departure of five seniors. Kentucky will be led by three-time first-team All-America honoree Rhyne Howard, who finished second nationally in scoring last season with 23.4 points per game while she hit a school-record 84 3-pointers during the year