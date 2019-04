Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson was selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Johnson becomes the second Kentucky Wildcat selected in the 2019 draft.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pound corner impressed NFL scouts at the NFL Combine with a 4.52 40-yard dash. Johnson had 62 tackles, 9 pass break-ups and one interception in two seasons at Kentucky.