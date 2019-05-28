Kentucky's Nick Richards announces he's returning for junior season

Nick Richards has decided to continue his college career at Kentucky. The 6-foot-11 forward announced he's returning to school on Tuesday.

“First off, I want to thank God, the man up above, for without him I couldn’t do any of this,” Richards said. “Next, I want to thank my family: my mom, my aunt, my sister (and) my brothers. I want to thank my teammates and the coaching staff, for without them I wouldn’t be here. They pushed me in the right direction that I needed to be to where I am today.

Richards has appeared in all 74 games of his two-year career with the Wildcats, making 40 starts. He has averaged 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game to this point with a career field-goal percentage of 60.8 percent. He also makes free throws at a 70.4-percent clip.