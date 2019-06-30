Kevin Durant is heading to the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is going from the west coast to the east coast and will play for the Brooklyn Nets. The deal is reportedly to be a 4-year contract worth $164 million. The 2-time NBA Finals MVP could have stayed with Golden State, who according to the New York Times, was ready to offer Durant a 5-year $221 million max deal.

It is quite possible Durant will miss the majority of the upcoming season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant, a 10-time All-Star, just completed his 12th NBA season and now goes to a Nets team which has been mediocre at best. Brooklyn finished 42-40 this season and lost in the first round of the playoffs

