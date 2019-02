Knicks forward Kevin Knox has been added to the U.S. Team in the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars game during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Knox, the ninth overall pick in the 2018 Draft, is seventh among NBA rookies in scoring (12.5 ppg) and rebounding (4.2 rpg) for New York.

The former Kentucky Wildcat will replace injured Lakers guard Lonzo Ball. The game will be played Feb. 15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.