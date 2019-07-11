Kyle Busch visits Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky

NASCAR's Kyle Busch made a pit stop in Georgetown Thursday. Busch visiting the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant for the reveal of the new Camry RTD and Avalon RTD.

"Their relationship has been phenomenal since I joined to Toyota, said Busch. "I've got a victory Lane every single year of my cup career and have been able to keep the winning streak alive. So we've got to get back in our winning ways here. It's always fun to come to Georgetown and to come to Kentucky Speedway."

Busch began racing for Toyota in 2008 and has won 51 times on the cup series will driving a Toyota.