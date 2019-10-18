LCA knocks off unbeaten Somerset, 35-34

Lexington Christian scored on a two-point conversion with 2:22 left in the game to hand Somerset its first loss of the season, 35-34, in a matchup of two of the best teams in 2A.

In a game that featured two of the state's top passers, both teams took turns grabbing the lead in the second half, after LCA (7-1) took a 13-6 advantage into the halftime locker room.

Briar Jumpers quarterback Kaiya Sheron, who holds an offer from UK, connected with Carson Guthrie in the third quarter on a 46-yard score to tie the game at 20.

Then with less than five minutes remaining in the game, Sheron hooked up with Kade Grundy for a 71-yard touchdown, giving Somerset (7-1) a 34-27 lead.

But LCA has its own gunslinger in Jayden Barnhardt, who engineered the comeback win, driving the Eagles down the field for a score and the game-winning two-point conversion.