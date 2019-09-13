LCA rolls over Madison Central, 45-15

Lexington Christian rolled in the opening game of the Doc Sipple Bowl at Madison Southern on Friday, handing Madison Central its fourth straight loss to start the season, 45-15.

The Eagles (3-1) got on the board first, when Jayden Barnhardt hit Elijah Hammond on a five-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

LCA made it 14-0 in the second quarter, when Will Vernon scored on a 15-yard run.

Madison Central got on the board just before the half, when John Landshaw took a screen pass from Canon Scenters 80 yards for a score.

