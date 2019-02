Lexington Christian hit ten triples, Will Hacker scored a game-high 18 points and the Eagles finally beat Lexington Catholic 46-41 to advance to Friday's 43rd District title game.

The Eagles will face the Dunbar/Lafayette winner at Dunbar on February 22 for an 8:00 tip-off.

Mr. Basketball candidate Kyle Rode scored 12 points to go along with ten rebounds in Tuesday's win. Brice Scott led the Knights with 12 points and Ben Johnson added 11 points.