LCA's Dearious Smith named Athlete of the Week

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games and that is the case for Lexington Christian standout Dearious Smith.

“We believe he can score every time he touches the football and he has done it against a very tough schedule as well," said LCA head coach Doug Charles.

With nearly 1,600 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns to his name, Dearious Smith is the state's leading receiver.

“It’s a huge honor," said Smith. "I put in so much work and I am finally being recognized and people realize that I am a good receiver.”

Last Friday, in a first round win over Washington County, he set a new school record for receiving yards in a single season.

“Beat my old coach Brandon Burdette. I made school history. I only had to get 70-something yards and I got 153.”

Performances like that are catching the attention of college coaches as well. Just this week, Dearious received his first Division 1 offer from Eastern Illinois and over the weekend, he made a visit to Ohio State.

“It was awesome," said Smith. "When I got off the phone with Justin Perez, I was in shock and when I was up there, I was still in shock. Ohio State, the No. 1 team in the nation right now was unbelievable and I am on their radar.”

Friday night, Smith and the Eagles host Somerset in the second round of the state playoffs.