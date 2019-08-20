Lafayette is hoping the best is yet to come in 2019

In 2015 and 2016, the Lafayette Generals played in back-to-back Class 6A state title games, but in 2018 Lafayette found the win column just one time.

"Yeah every year is a new year," said head coach Eric Shaw. "Everybody is starting fresh, and we try to get better and put them in the right position to be successful."

The Generals have a large senior class this year, including key players at key positions.

"Pretty much everyone is back," said linebacker Jaylen Lawson. "We lost a linebacker last year but other than that everyone is back. We have a lot of seniors."

You got Jaylen Lawson returning, JC Shegog, John Combs, Drake Nelson," said Shaw. "It should be exciting to see them because they're hungry. The last couple of years, we've struggled, and they're tired of struggling."

Lafayette struggled offensively last year, and that has a guy like JC Shegog motivated to find the endzone this year.

"Honestly that's all I've been thinking about, and I'm just trying to stay focused and catch the football and score," said wide receiver JC Shegog.

Lafayette is living by the motto; the best is yet to come.

"That means we're always in progress," said Shaw. "We're always in a process to get better, and we haven't reached it yet, and it's kind of scary if they do."