Lafayette sweats out 62-60 win over Douglass

Lafayette will enter the 43rd district boys’ basketball tournament as the No. 1 seed and the Generals will go in on a high note after holding off Douglass 62-60 Friday night. The visiting Broncos trailed by as many as 11 in the second half and nearly pulled off the win but Jacob Kenney could not connect on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Generals getting a solid performance from 6’8 center Ray Surratt who had 19 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 steals in the win. Douglass was led in scoring by DeShawn Jackson who had a game-high 20 points.

Next week, Lafayette will get the winner of Dunbar vs. Tates Creek in the semifinals of the 43rd district tournament. Douglass takes on Sayre in the opening game of the 42nd district at Henry Clay.

