Lafayette's Ray Surratt named Athlete of the Week

Lafayette High School center Ray Surratt has been the biggest guy on the court for a long time.

"I've been the biggest my whole life, said Surratt. " I'm usually the biggest kid out there. There's a rare time when there is somebody bigger or taller than me."

He has used that 6'9'' frame to dominate the competition his senior season.

Surratt averaged 23.5 points and ten and a half rebounds per game and just last week he scored 39 against Henry Clay and torched Douglass for 38 two days later.

"I don't know how to describe it," said Surratt. "I went out there and played my usual game. Everything was feeling good. My three point shot is starting to fall. It's exciting."

Although Ray hasn't received any high level offers to play college basketball he knows his skill set deserves a shot at the next level.

"I feel like my post game is really tough," said Surratt. "I can bring that to any college."

"He has a diverse skill set," said Lafayette head coach Mike Mendenhall. "He can play away from the basket he can knock down threes you have to respect that but there are a lot of times where we try to get him the ball on the post and so far this year he's been unstoppable down there when he's able to catch it and go one on one."

Despite a breakthrough senior season, Ray's high school career came to a close Monday night with a district tournament loss to Dunbar on Monday. He finished his senior season with 684 points and 311 rebounds.

