Lakers introduce Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis will wear No. 3 this season and Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers formally introduced the six-time All-Star.

The former Kentucky Wildcat is just 26-years-old and is averaging 24 points and 10.5 rebounds per game during his stellar career.

This season, he will suit up next to LeBron James and hopes he can play the No. 4 spot on the floor in pursuit of an NBA title.

"I like playing the four," said Davis. "I won't sugercoat it. I don't like playing the five, but if you need me to play I will play the five. Basketball has become so position-less that you can put five guys on the floor and just play."