Lakers set to release DeMarcus Cousins

The Lakers are reportedly releasing former UK big man DeMarcus Cousins. The team instead is expected to sign Markieff Morris, who agreed to a contract buyout from the Pistons.

Reports indicate Cousins, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Los Angeles in July, will be waived just ahead of the Lakers stretch run.

Cousins suffered a torn ACL in August and has been rehabbing throughout this season. He has yet to play this year, despite recently not ruling out a return in time for the playoffs.

Coach Frank Vogel said during the All-Star break that Cousins was on track to return, but backtracked earlier this week, saying Cousins wasn’t close to being ready to play.

