Landis leaving Douglass HS for Georgia State

WKYT has confirmed Brian Landis will be leaving Douglass High School to become the linebackers coach at Georgia State University, joining Danville native Nate Fuqua who is the defensive coordinator.

Landis was the first and only coach for Douglass going 35-5 in three seasons and in 2019 guiding the Broncos to a KHSAA Class 5-A runner-up finish.

Prior to his run at Douglass, Landis was an assistant at UK and also at Georgetown College where he won a national title as a player.

Offensive line coach Nathan McPeek will be named the interim coach.