Landon Young announces return for senior season

UK left tackle Landon Young announced on Friday that he was returning to play next season.

Young made the announcement via social media.

The redshirt junior from Lexington missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL suffered in preseason practice. Young helped pave the way for the Wildcats running game, which led the SEC and ranked in the top five nationally in rushing yards per game and yards per carry.

Young was named the captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the award given annually to college football players for their impact off the field.

Young was scheduled to graduate last month with a degree in animal sciences.

The 6-foot-7, 324-pound offensive lineman played at Lafayette.

