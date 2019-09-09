Landon Young named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Kentucky junior offensive tackle Landon Young has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

This is Young's first SEC weekly honor. The Lexington native led Kentucky with seven knockdown blocks and did not allow any quarterback sacks or pressures in Saturday's 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan.

As a team, Kentucky had 461 yards of total offense and the Wildcats rushed for 239 yards. Kentucky has now scored 38 points in each of its first two games, the first time that has happened since 2007.

The Wildcats host No. 9 Florida Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.