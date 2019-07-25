Landon Young named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

University of Kentucky junior offensive tackle Landon Young is one of 91 nominees for The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service.” The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Young is one of the leaders for Kentucky football in terms of community service hours. He is also a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Here are a few of his community service projects:

• Visited a local nursing home for a pre-Super Bowl party to give joy to the residents

• Guest speaker at local churches and elementary schools on seven different occasions, talking about life lessons, fighting through adversities, faith and football

• Volunteered at Habitat for Humanity

• Helped decorate Lexington’s Hope Center – a recovery program for women, with Christmas decorations

• Volunteered with Lexington Christian Church to do yard work for members not physically able to take care of their yard

• As an animal science major, has volunteered his time for eight straight years at a veterinary clinic in Cynthiana, Kentucky

• Participated in a one-week service trip to the Ethiopia in May where he helped delivered essential nutrition, supplies, hope and love to families living in Korah, a slum made up of all the trash accumulated in Addis Ababa … Visited an orphanage with approximately 80 children and took teenagers from Korah to play arcade games and see the Avengers movie. The teens had never been out of their village, been in a movie theatre or even seen a movie … Paired with a feeding program that supplies meals to government schools in Cherkos, a poorer region in Addis Ababa. The program began as a result of kids fainting and lack of focus in the classroom due to malnutrition at home, often missing breakfast in the morning and at night only leaving them with one meal per day … Helped served meals to the kids during lunch and played in the schoolyard during recess.

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities' Sports Information Departments and will close on October 15. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 5 and finalists will be announced on November 18.

