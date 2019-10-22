Langford out again with foot problem for No. 1 Michigan St

Michigan State guard Joshua Langford shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By  | 
Posted:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State guard Joshua Langford has had a setback in his return from a foot injury, and coach Tom Izzo says the senior will be re-evaluated in January.

Langford played only 13 games last season, averaging 15 points. Izzo said Tuesday a problem had surfaced with the same foot. Izzo described the current issue as a stress reaction and said Langford had missed practice time.

Izzo was clearly emotional about Langford's injury. He described Monday as a day of highs and lows. The Spartans were ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll for the first time, then Izzo found out about Langford later in the day.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus