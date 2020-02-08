Langston Jackson sets UK school record in 200-meter dash

Kentucky's freshman star Langston Jackson ran a 20.58 in the 200-meter dash Friday night at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic to shatter the school record.

The previous record was already shared by Jackson and Rondel Sorrillo, who set the previous record of 20.72 in 2009.

Kentucky competed in both New Mexico and at the Doc Hale Elite Meet in Blacksburg, Virginia on Friday. Many of the team’s sprinters are competing at the two-day meet in Albuquerque while the rest of the team competes at the two-day meet in Blacksburg.