Former Kentucky Wildcat and the pride of Madison Central High School Larry Warford has been added to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster.

The NFL's annual All-Star game is taking place January 26 in Orlando.

The seven-year NFL veteran was drafted by the Lions in 2013, but joined New Orleans in 2017 and has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with the Saints.

Warford will replace Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, who is unable to participate due to injury.