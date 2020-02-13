Late second half run sends EKU men's basketball to win at Morehead State

Nursing a three-point lead, the Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team scored seven unanswered late in the game to secure a 78-71 victory over in-state rival Morehead State University on Thursday.

Jomaru Brown had a team-high 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field for the Colonels (13-13, 10-3 OVC). Tre King and Ty Taylor contributed 13 points each.

Morehead State (12-14, 6-7 OVC) shot 44 percent in the first half, despite missing on all 12 attempts from three-point range.

EKU shot 55 percent for the game. Morehead State made 42 percent of its shots, but finished just 3-of-25 (12 percent) from behind the arc.

The Eagles were led by Tyzhaun Claude with 23 points and six rebounds.

