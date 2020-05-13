Laurel coaches, band directors given pink slips; at least two back on the job

Laurel County coaches and band directors received word last week they were being fired. On Wednesday, at least two coaches are back on the job.

On May 4, Laurel County Superintendent Doug Bennett sent the county's coaches and band directors an email notifying each their contracts would not be renewed for the 2020-21 school year.

A week later, Bennett rescinded the firings of at least two coaches.

“The Kentucky Department of Education recommended that all athletic coaches receive non-renewal letters for the upcoming athletic season due to the uncertainty of when school athletics will resume," Bennett wrote in his initial email.

"Per the order by Governor Beshear, all athletic and extra-curricular activities are canceled through at least May 31. Additionally, per recommendation by Governor Beshear all school-owned athletic facilities and properties are to remain closed through June 30, 2020."

"Laurel County Schools have a rich history of athletic success. We are home to numerous district, region, and state championships! We look forward to seeing our athletes and band students back in action and showcasing their talents. We are hopeful this will be able to occur this fall, but at this time there is no definitive timeline. We will continue to wait for further guidance from the KHSAA, KDE, and Governor Beshear.”